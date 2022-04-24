Birthday Club
Rain late Sunday, cool and wet start to the week

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Another windy and warm day on Sunday.  Winds peaked around 35-40 mph as temperatures again shot up to 81.  A cold front will arrive late Sunday night and early Monday.  Showers and a few thunderstorms likely overnight.  Locally heavy rainfall may be a concern in the far northwestern corner of the Tri-State.   Temperatures will drop to around 60 on Monday and may top out in the mid 60s before plunging into the lower 40s on Tuesday morning.   Rain will end during the first half of the day Monday with slow clearing by the afternoon and evening.  The first half of the week will be much cooler with daily highs in the 60s and lows in the lower 40s.  Mainly dry Tuesday-Thursday.  Temps will push back into the 70s on Thursday and will warm into the middle 70s over the weekend.  Scattered showers and storms possible Friday through Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

