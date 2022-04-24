Beach Grove Water District officials: Pump station malfunction, asking customers to conserve water

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Beach Grove Water District are asking their customers to conserve water until further notice.

They say the pump station near Sebree has malfunctioned, and crews with Henderson Water and Utilities are looking into the situation.

Officials say they aren’t sure when the problem will be resolved, but are hopeful the inconvenience will only last a few days.

Beach Grove Water system customers use about 200,000 gallons of water per day, according to officials.

Officials say they will be using their reserve second water tap with West Daviess County Water District until the situation is fixed.

Joey Tapp with the Beach Grove Water District wants customers to know while there is no need to boil water, they want people to be mindful of the shortage and to conserve water by not doing things like filling up swimming pools and washing cars.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.