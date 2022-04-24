Hopkins Co. leaders urging people to apply to over 1,500 job openings

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Economic leaders in Hopkins County are reporting over 1,500 job openings county-wide.

So many categories to choose from when it comes to open job opportunities, ranging from engineering, finance, child care and much more. However, county officials tell 14 News the problem is that not enough people are applying to fill the spots.

Ray Hagerman, president of the Hopkins County Economic Development Board, says our region is set up for success because of geographic location and other factors that make it a good place to work. But he says a lot of people stopped working during the COVID-19 pandemic and never went back, or took it as their time to retire.

Hagerman wants people to know there are opportunities for people to get back into the workforce.

”If you are in a situation right now where you want a job, you can get it,” Hagerman said. “And we are not alone, it’s not just happening in our community, it’s happening all over. It’s certainly happening in all the contiguous counties to us.”

Hagerman says there are hundreds more openings on the way with a new factory coming to Dawson Springs to help that area.

Click here to look at the list of job openings.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.