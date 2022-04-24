Honor Flight of Southern Indiana set to land in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s Honor Flight is scheduled to return Saturday night from Washington D.C.

This is their first trip in years after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the previously planned trips.

85 veterans and 85 guardians took part in Honor Flight of Southern Indiana’s trip to the nation’s capital.

The trip started for veterans and guardians early Saturday morning, taking off at 5 a.m.

The group is expected to land back at Evansville Regional Airport at 9 p.m.

14 News will be there to get their reactions to the trip.

