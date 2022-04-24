Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Honor Flight of Southern Indiana set to land in Evansville

Honor Flight of Southern Indiana.
Honor Flight of Southern Indiana.(Honor Flight of Southern Indiana Facebook)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s Honor Flight is scheduled to return Saturday night from Washington D.C.

This is their first trip in years after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the previously planned trips.

85 veterans and 85 guardians took part in Honor Flight of Southern Indiana’s trip to the nation’s capital.

The trip started for veterans and guardians early Saturday morning, taking off at 5 a.m.

The group is expected to land back at Evansville Regional Airport at 9 p.m.

14 News will be there to get their reactions to the trip.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ruling removes family court Judge Julie Gordon
‘Mighty Mason’ dies at 6 years old
Teen identified after accidental shooting in Evansville
Teen identified after accidental shooting in Evansville
Ray Tate leaves after sentencing
Ray Tate sentenced for murder of Deputy Sean Riley
Honda Accord
Car bought at Evansville dealership turns out to be stolen from New York

Latest News

A springtime tradition is back again as Newburgh Buddy Ball kicked off the 2022 season on...
Saturday marks opening day for Newburgh Buddy Ball
Autism Evansville hosts 5K walk to raise funds, awareness
Autism Evansville hosts 5K walk to raise funds, awareness
Officials say a rollover crash happened on U.S. Highway 41 Alternate in Henderson County on...
Driver airlifted to hospital following rollover crash in Corydon
ISP: Jasper man arrested after leading police on chase
ISP: Jasper man arrested after leading police on chase