Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Coast Guard: 3 children missing after plunging into Mississippi River

The missing children, a 15-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and an 8-year-old girl, were...
The missing children, a 15-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and an 8-year-old girl, were reported entering the water sometime around 7:15 p.m. Saturday night near the Cresent City Connection bridge. The bridge connects the east and west banks of New Orleans.(MGN ONLINE)
By Amanda Alvarado and Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three children are missing after plunging into the Mississippi River late Saturday day, according to WVUE and the U.S. Coast Guard.

The missing children, a 15-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl and an 8-year-old girl, were reported entering the water sometime around 7:15 p.m. Saturday night near the Cresent City Connection bridge. The bridge connects the east and west banks of New Orleans.

No one knows why the children entered the river.

The New Orleans’ Regional Transit Authority suspended service of the Algiers-Canal Street ferry so the U.S. Coast Guard can enable its vessels to search the area.

The rescue crews dispatched to the area included a Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and the Coast Guard cutter Sawfish. Three other boatcrews from Coast Guard Station New Orleans and the Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team were also dispatched, officials said.

The New Orleans Fire Department and New Orleans police have also joined the search for the missing children.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ruling removes family court Judge Julie Gordon
Kaitlyn Piper
KSP: Woman involved in deadly Muhlenberg Co. crash facing murder charge
OPD investigating after body discovered along riverbank
Officials say a rollover crash happened on U.S. Highway 41 Alternate in Henderson County on...
Driver airlifted to hospital following rollover crash in Corydon
Victoria National owners exploring to leave agreement as host site for Korn Ferry Tour...
Victoria National owners exploring to leave agreement as host site for Korn Ferry Tour Championship

Latest News

A number of homes have been destroyed in Moschun, Ukraine, a small village to the north of Kyiv...
Ukraine leader pushes for more arms; US officials to visit
ADOC officials say they’re looking for Kyle David, a Red Eagle Work Center inmate who left his...
Prisoner serving murder sentence escapes in Alabama
FILE - Syringes and a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are displayed at a mass COVID-19...
COVID shots still work but researchers hunt new improvements
In this handout photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, April...
Russian officer: Missile to carry several hypersonic weapons