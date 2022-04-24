Birthday Club
Autism Evansville hosts 5K walk to raise funds, awareness

By Keaton Eberly
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Saturday morning, Autism Evansville held the Taking Steps for Autism Walk and 5K on Saturday morning.

14 News Meteorologist Arden Gregory was the emcee for the event, which had been canceled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it made a strong return this weekend.

Organizers say more than 230 people walked or ran in support of autism awareness and acceptance, but more than 400 people attended Saturday’s event.

Event Coordinator Kelsey Schapker was also announced as the new executive director of Autism Evansville.

All of the money raised Saturday will help fund local parent support groups, family fun events and voucher programs for children on the autism spectrum.

