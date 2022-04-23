Birthday Club
Woman involved in deadly Muhlenberg Co. crash facing murder charge

Kaitlyn Piper.
Kaitlyn Piper.(Source: Muhlenberg County Detention Center)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County woman is facing several charges, including murder, in connection to a 2021 deadly crash that resulted in a toddler’s death.

[PREVIOUS: Toddler killed in Muhlenberg Co. crash]

According to Kentucky State Police, evidence was presented Friday to the Muhlenberg County Grand Jury, which charged Kaitlyn Piper with murder, assault first degree, DUI first offense (aggravating circumstances) and persistent felony offender second degree.

Piper was involved in a deadly crash that happened along KY 189 on April 30, 2021.

KSP officials say Piper was heading north when she drifted off the highway near Greens Chapel Road and hit a tree. Troopers say no one in the car was properly restrained.

Piper and a juvenile passenger were hospitalized while another passenger, one-year-old Serenity O’Bannon, died as a result of the crash.

Piper is currently being lodged in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

