Saturday marks opening day for Newburgh Buddy Ball

By Robinson Miles
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A springtime tradition is back again in Warrick County.

Newburgh Buddy Ball kicked off the 2022 season this weekend.

After the weather put it off for a couple of weeks, this year’s Buddy Ball season finally got off the ground Saturday morning.

David Ernspiger, the league’s president, says Buddy Ball aims to make America’s pastime accessible to those with physical or mental challenges. Each athlete participates alongside a buddy, all of which are volunteers from the community.

League officials say it’s free to participate, and there’s no age limit. They say the league means a lot to a lot of people.

“It means a lot to the parents, it means a lot to the community, all our volunteers that come out, and it’s a chance for everybody to come out and just be a part of a positive environment and have a great time and just love on some people,” Newburgh Buddy Ball President David Ernspiger said. “That’s what we’re about at the end of the day.”

Buddy Ball officials say it’s been a community tradition for over a decade. They don’t keep score in the games, each of which has two innings, and everyone gets a chance to bat each inning.

