Rain and cooler weather on the way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Plenty of sunshine and warm winds from the south worked together to make today the warmest day so far this year with highs in the low to mid 80s!

Our temperatures will fall back out of the 80s and through the 70s this evening, bottoming out in the low to mid 60s by Sunday morning under mostly clear skies. It will remain a little breezy overnight with winds from the south at around 6 to 12 mph and gusts around 20 mph.

Sunday will be another warm and windy day. We will see more clouds on and off throughout the day, but our winds will still be coming from the south-southwest at around 10 to 18 mph with gusts around 26 mph. That flow of warm air will push our temperatures into the lower 80s again Sunday afternoon.

A few showers and storms are possible starting around 10 AM Sunday, mainly in Illinois, but a stray shower could pop up in Kentucky or Indiana as well, mainly west of I-69. Most of Indiana and Kentucky will probably stay dry until Sunday evening. Then, showers are likely and thunderstorms are possible throughout Sunday night into Monday morning.

An isolated strong to severe storm cannot be ruled out Sunday evening, mainly in Illinois, but our severe weather threat is low. The greatest risk of severe storms and flooding will likely stay southwest of the Tri-State. Most of us will probably pick up a half-inch to an inch of rain with the highest totals to the west and lowest totals to the east.

The cold front bringing us that rain will also usher in some cooler air from the northwest. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s Monday, and Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week with highs in the low 60s despite clearing skies. We will warm back up into the mid 60s Wednesday, upper 60s Thursday, and low to mid 70s Friday and Saturday.

The middle of the week looks dry, but rain chances may start to creep back in by the weekend as our next weather maker moves in from the west.

