Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

OPD investigating after body discovered along riverbank

(MGN)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a death after they responded to a call about a body being found in the area of the Riverpark Center.

According to a press release, officers were called to the scene Saturday morning around 8:34 a.m.

Officials say a body had been found along the riverbank.

According to officers a woman was found dead, and due to the location, the Owensboro Fire Department responded to help recover the body.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division respond and are continuing to investigate.

Officials say there is no foul play suspected at this time and a identification has been made.

We will update this story once we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ruling removes family court Judge Julie Gordon
‘Mighty Mason’ dies at 6 years old
Teen identified after accidental shooting in Evansville
Teen identified after accidental shooting in Evansville
Honda Accord
Car bought at Evansville dealership turns out to be stolen from New York
Ray Tate leaves after sentencing
Ray Tate sentenced for murder of Deputy Sean Riley

Latest News

Sterling Kiefer
ISP: Jasper man arrested after leading police on chase
Kentucky students could have access to mental health-related days off after Governor Andy...
Gov. Beshear signs bill potentially allowing Ky. students access to days off for mental health
KSP: Woman involved in deadly Muhlenberg Co. crash facing murder charge
KSP: Woman involved in deadly Muhlenberg Co. crash facing murder charge
Gov. Beshear signs bill potentially allowing Ky. students access to days off for mental health
Gov. Beshear signs bill potentially allowing Ky. students access to days off for mental health