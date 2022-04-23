Ky. Wesleyan Men’s Basketball Signs Three Players for 2022-23 Season

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - Head Coach Drew Cooper announced Friday morning that the Kentucky Wesleyan men’s basketball team has signed transfer Borja “Beezy” Fernandez from Montana State University. Along with Fernandez, the Panthers will also add incoming freshman Cade Jones and Carter Bischoff.

Beezy Fernandez had a tremendous first few years at Montana State, helping lead the team to a NCAA Tournament birth in 2022 and finishing runner up in voting for the Big Sky Freshman of the Year during his freshman season.

”I’m excited for Borja to have the opportunity to continue his college athletic and academic career at Kentucky Wesleyan and for Coach Cooper,” said former Montana State Assistant Shawn Dirden. “He is highly skilled and has the ability to score around the rim and also stretch the floor from the 3-point line. He is an efficient passer, ball handler, and shooter who moves fluidly on the court. We always thought of him as a matchup nightmare for opposing teams.”

In three seasons with the Bobcats, the 6′8″ forward scored 268 points and hauled in 144 rebounds, shooting over 45% from the field in the process.

Coach Drew Cooper states “We’re anticipating Beezy will make an immediate impact. He’s experienced, skilled, physical, and moves well for his size. He’s a young man that’s all class. He’s outgoing, humble, and I’m just thrilled to add him.

Fernandez is a native of Bilao, Spain and was a part of the prestigious FC Barcelona basketball program growing up. He has competed for Spain’s U16 and U18 teams in international competition and helped lead FC Barcelona to the Spanish U19 finals in 2019. “Kentucky Wesleyan is the program with the best history in D2 all around the nation. I love the community of Owensboro and I think we can do great things,” said Borja. “The opportunity that Coach Cooper game me to compete and win a championship is unique. I’m really excited and proud to be a Panther.”

Cade Jones comes to KWC by way of Eastern High School in Pekin, Indiana. The 6′3″ shooting guard scored 1,354 points (21 PPG) in high school (3 seasons) and scored a career high 40 points in just three quarters earlier this year. This past year Jones was named the Washington County Player of the Year, named Hoosier Basketball All-State, Southern Indiana Super Senior 7, HBCA All-District 4, and played in the Hoosier basketball top-60 workout.

Jones is the son of Mike and Dawn Jones and plans to study business while at Wesleyan.

Carter Bischoff is a 6′0″ shooting guard out of DeSales High School in Louisville, Ky. Bischoff helped lead his team to a Louisville Invitational Tournament Championship and a 2021 District Tournament Championship. He was named a 6th Region All-Star, the DeSales Offensive Player of the Year, and was ranked top-25 in the region in three-point shooting (#4), free throw percentage (#6), and scoring (#16). Bischoff was extremely involved in high school, being named to the Principal’s list all four years and was a member of National Honor Society, Beta Club, Academic All-State, and House Leader.

Bischoff is the son of former KWC athletes Chad Bischoff and Stacey (Baxter) Bischoff and plans on studying exercise science while at KWC.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.