ISP: Jasper man arrested after leading police on chase

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Police arrested a man after he led them on a chase on County Road 300 North near Jasper.

They say it happened Friday evening around 5:10 p.m.

According to a press release, a trooper saw the man on a motorcycle driving at a high rate of speed past a home he was parked near.

The trooper says he attempted to stop the motorcycle, but the rider immediately sped off, continuing west on CR 300 North into Pike County.

Officials say due to how fast the motorcyclist was going and danger to other drivers, the chase was ended. Moments later, another driver stopped the trooper and identified the man on the motorcycle.

He was identified as 20-year-old Sterling Kiefer.

Officials say they found Kiefer and his motorcycle at his home.

Kiefer was arrested without further incident.

Officers say after further investigation, they discovered the motorcycle was not registered to Kiefer and he did not have a motorcycle endorsement.

Kiefer was taken to the Pike County Jail where he is being held on bond.

Officials say he is facing the following charges:

Resisting Law Enforcement, Level 6 Felony

Aggressive Driving, Class A Misdemeanor

Sterling Kiefer (Indiana State Police)

