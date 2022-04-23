Birthday Club
Dispatch: Medical helicopter responds to rollover crash in Corydon

Officials say a rollover crash happened on U.S. Highway 41 Alternate in Henderson County on...
Officials say a rollover crash happened on U.S. Highway 41 Alternate in Henderson County on Saturday afternoon.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CORYDON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a rollover crash occurred in Henderson County on Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the wreck happened on U.S. Highway 41 Alternate.

Dispatch tells 14 News the call about the crash originally came in around 3:30 p.m.

Officials say a helicopter is currently en route for a medical evacuation, and crews are shutting down part of the roadway.

We will update this story once more information is available.

