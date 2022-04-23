Dispatch: Medical helicopter responds to rollover crash in Corydon

CORYDON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a rollover crash occurred in Henderson County on Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the wreck happened on U.S. Highway 41 Alternate.

Dispatch tells 14 News the call about the crash originally came in around 3:30 p.m.

Officials say a helicopter is currently en route for a medical evacuation, and crews are shutting down part of the roadway.

We will update this story once more information is available.

