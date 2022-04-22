Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Volunteers repair playground at Newburgh park

Volunteers repair playground at Newburgh park
By Kenny Perkins
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - More than 40 volunteers, many from Kaiser Aluminum Warrick, helped repair the playground at a Newburgh park

They worked together on Friday’s “Day of Caring.”

The “Fortress of Fun” was built back in 1998 at the Lou Dennis Community Park.

It has been taking on wear and tear over the last 20 years and was due for some repairs.

“It needed some extra love and refurbishment,” Communications and External Affairs Manager Kari Fluegel said. “We’ve been replacing old wood, shoring up beams, replacing rusty screws to make it safe for kids this summer.”

The team began working at 7 a.m. Friday and worked throughout the day. The updates should be finished in time for children to use the playground over the summer.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honda Accord
Car bought at Evansville dealership turns out to be stolen from New York
Teen identified after accidental shooting in Evansville
Teen identified after accidental shooting in Evansville
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent to a working structure fire...
Person flown to Louisville hospital with injuries from Evansville fire
Stephanie Seabeck
Woman found guilty for meth dealing charges in Posey Co.
Ruling removes family court Judge Julie Gordon

Latest News

Kaitlyn Piper.
Woman involved in deadly Muhlenberg Co. crash facing murder charge
Victoria National owners exploring to leave agreement as host site for Korn Ferry Tour...
Victoria National owners exploring to leave agreement as host site for Korn Ferry Tour Championship
Gov. Beshear signs bill potentially allowing students access to days off for mental health
Gov. Beshear signs bill potentially allowing students access to days off for mental health
Victoria National owners exploring to leave agreement as host site for Korn Ferry Tour...
Victoria National owners exploring to leave agreement as host site for Korn Ferry Tour Championship