Volunteers repair playground at Newburgh park

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - More than 40 volunteers, many from Kaiser Aluminum Warrick, helped repair the playground at a Newburgh park

They worked together on Friday’s “Day of Caring.”

The “Fortress of Fun” was built back in 1998 at the Lou Dennis Community Park.

It has been taking on wear and tear over the last 20 years and was due for some repairs.

“It needed some extra love and refurbishment,” Communications and External Affairs Manager Kari Fluegel said. “We’ve been replacing old wood, shoring up beams, replacing rusty screws to make it safe for kids this summer.”

The team began working at 7 a.m. Friday and worked throughout the day. The updates should be finished in time for children to use the playground over the summer.

