Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Victoria National owners exploring to leave agreement as host site for Korn Ferry Tour Championship

The 2021 United Leasing & Finance presents Korn Ferry Tour Championship is scheduled to run...
The 2021 United Leasing & Finance presents Korn Ferry Tour Championship is scheduled to run from August 30 through September 5 at Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Korn Ferry Tour Championship Presented By United Leasing & Finance could soon be moving away from the Tri-State.

TOUR Vision Promotions Co-Founder Patrick Nichol confirmed with 14 News that Dormie Network, the owner of Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, is exercising its ability to leave the 10-year contract in its fifth year, which is 2023.

Nichol, who’s managed the tournament for the last several years, says that Golf Gives Back and the PGA Tour is exploring ways to keep the Korn Ferry Tour Championship in Southern Indiana. He also tells 14 News that officials are still looking at Victoria National as an option.

In 2021, the Korn Ferry Tour Championship celebrated its 10th year in the Tri-State.

Nichol says that Victoria National is still set to host the tournament in 2022 and 2023.

14 Sports Director Tamar Sher also spoke with the major sponsor of the tournament, Ron Romain, and he also confirmed that Dormie Network has exercised its option to leave the contract.

Hear more from Romain on 14 News at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honda Accord
Car bought at Evansville dealership turns out to be stolen from New York
Stephanie Seabeck
Woman found guilty for meth dealing charges in Posey Co.
Teen identified after accidental shooting in Evansville
Teen identified after accidental shooting in Evansville
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent to a working structure fire...
Person flown to Louisville hospital with injuries from Evansville fire
Officials with the University of Evansville announced their new athletic director Dr. Kenneth...
‘We’ve drafted a winner’: UE names new athletic director

Latest News

Howell Wetlands holds free event to commemorate Earth Day
Howell Wetlands holds free event to commemorate Earth Day
4/22 Neighborhood Watch
4/22 Neighborhood Watch
Teen identified after accidental shooting in Evansville
Teen identified after accidental shooting in Evansville
Aurora and ECHO Housing join to host new fundraising experience
Aurora and ECHO Housing join to host new fundraising experience