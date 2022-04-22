Victoria National owners exploring to leave agreement as host site for Korn Ferry Tour Championship

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Korn Ferry Tour Championship Presented By United Leasing & Finance could soon be moving away from the Tri-State.

TOUR Vision Promotions Co-Founder Patrick Nichol confirmed with 14 News that Dormie Network, the owner of Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, is exercising its ability to leave the 10-year contract in its fifth year, which is 2023.

Nichol, who’s managed the tournament for the last several years, says that Golf Gives Back and the PGA Tour is exploring ways to keep the Korn Ferry Tour Championship in Southern Indiana. He also tells 14 News that officials are still looking at Victoria National as an option.

In 2021, the Korn Ferry Tour Championship celebrated its 10th year in the Tri-State.

Nichol says that Victoria National is still set to host the tournament in 2022 and 2023.

14 Sports Director Tamar Sher also spoke with the major sponsor of the tournament, Ron Romain, and he also confirmed that Dormie Network has exercised its option to leave the contract.

Hear more from Romain on 14 News at 6 p.m.

