United Way of Southwestern Indiana to hold ‘Day of Caring’ ceremony on Fri.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - United Way of Southwestern Indiana is slated to host the organization’s Day of Caring on Friday.

The ceremony begins at the Old National Events Plaza at 7 p.m.

Breakfast will be held followed by the presentation of the McGary Jones Visionary and Humanitarian Award.

The award will be presented by Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.

