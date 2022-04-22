United Way of Southwestern Indiana to hold ‘Day of Caring’ ceremony on Fri.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - United Way of Southwestern Indiana is slated to host the organization’s Day of Caring on Friday.

The ceremony begins at the Old National Events Plaza at 7 p.m.

Breakfast will be held followed by the presentation of the McGary Jones Visionary and Humanitarian Award.

The award will be presented by Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke.

