Tri-State event offers helpful resources to veterans

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Congressman Larry Bucshon along with Senators Todd Young and Mike Braun hosted an event for veterans in Evansville on Friday afternoon.

Veterans were invited to the Evansville Wartime Museum.

Their service was honored by the legislators, while resource groups and vendors across the Tri-State were there as well.

Veterans were welcome to get information about the kind of help, resources and support groups they have available to them.

14 News spoke with several veterans who say the event was very helpful.

Steve Bartles works with several veterans groups after serving three tours during the Vietnam War.

He says he was there gathering information to help the people he’s close with.

“Problems with PTSD, sleep apnea and a whole list of different things,” Bartles said. “You just live with it, but there’s resources here to put you in the right direction.”

Bartles says events like this are important because it’s not always easy to find the help you need.

