SWIRCA celebrates volunteer’s 100th birthday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - SWIRCA & More hosted a special birthday party for a special woman on Friday.

Vivian Elder will be turning 100-years-old on Sunday, but had the opportunity to celebrate it early. Elder has been volunteering in the Nutrition Department, helping to serve daily lunches in SWIRCA’s Ivy Cafe.

Rhonda Zuber, the president of SWIRCA, says Vivian impacted a lot of lives over the years with her kind soul.

“We have about 100 people that come to lunch every day here at SWIRCA & More,” Zuber said. “Today we have almost 200 that are joining us to celebrate her 100th birthday. It’s amazing, everyone of those people that’s sitting in that room is a life that she touched and had an impact on, and they wanted to be here today to show their love and support for her.”

For those interested in volunteering at SWIRCA, you can call 812-464-7800.

