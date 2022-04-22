Sunny and warmer weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures vaulted into the upper 70s and lower 80s on Friday as sunshine and southerly winds teamed up to bring the Tri-State a beautiful spring day. Saturday will bring more sunshine and a few more degrees, with highs in the middle 80s. By Sunday, and approaching cold front will spread clouds across the region. Highs on Sunday will still climb into the upper 70s. Showers and thunderstorms will move in late Sunday and continue through Monday. The high on Monday will ease back to around 70. Rain ends on Tuesday with clearing skies and a high in the lower 60s. The cool air will hang around through midweek, with warmer temps returning by the end of the week.

