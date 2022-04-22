Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Ruling removes family court Judge Julie Gordon

(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Commonwealth of Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission has ruled to removed Judge Julie Gordon.

The family court judge in Daviess County was accused of obstruction of justice and abuse of power.

Court documents claim she used her influence to affect the outcome of a case concerning her son and mismanaged her courtroom.

[Click here to read the full ruling]

Gordan has been suspended while the commission came to their conclusion.

Stand-in judges were appointed to hear her cases.

We’ll let you know who becomes a permanent replacement.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honda Accord
Car bought at Evansville dealership turns out to be stolen from New York
Stephanie Seabeck
Woman found guilty for meth dealing charges in Posey Co.
Teen identified after accidental shooting in Evansville
Teen identified after accidental shooting in Evansville
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent to a working structure fire...
Person flown to Louisville hospital with injuries from Evansville fire
Officials with the University of Evansville announced their new athletic director Dr. Kenneth...
‘We’ve drafted a winner’: UE names new athletic director

Latest News

Howell Wetlands holds free event to commemorate Earth Day
Howell Wetlands holds free event to commemorate Earth Day
The 2021 United Leasing & Finance presents Korn Ferry Tour Championship is scheduled to run...
Victoria National owners exploring to leave agreement as host site for Korn Ferry Tour Championship
Aurora and ECHO Housing join to host new fundraising experience
Aurora and ECHO Housing join to host new fundraising experience
Howell Wetlands holds free event to commemorate Earth Day
Howell Wetlands holds free event to commemorate Earth Day
4/22 Neighborhood Watch
4/22 Neighborhood Watch