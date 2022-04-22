Ruling removes family court Judge Julie Gordon

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Commonwealth of Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission has ruled to removed Judge Julie Gordon.

The family court judge in Daviess County was accused of obstruction of justice and abuse of power.

Court documents claim she used her influence to affect the outcome of a case concerning her son and mismanaged her courtroom.

Gordan has been suspended while the commission came to their conclusion.

Stand-in judges were appointed to hear her cases.

