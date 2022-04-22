Birthday Club
Pope clears schedule for medical checks on painful knee

Pope Francis hoists the Gospel book during a Chrism Mass inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the...
Pope Francis hoists the Gospel book during a Chrism Mass inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Thursday, April 14, 2022. During the mass the Pontiff blesses a token amount of oil that will be used to administer the sacraments for the year.(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has cleared his schedule to undergo medical checks on his right knee. Strained ligaments have made walking, standing and getting up from his chair increasingly difficult and painful.

Francis’ mobility has been greatly curtailed of late, with his already pronounced limp from sciatica seemingly aggravated.

He had to bow out celebrating the Easter Vigil last weekend, struggled through Easter Sunday Mass and now frequently walks with a shuffle and the assistance of an aide.

The Vatican spokesman said Friday that Francis was undergoing medical checks within the city state, not at an external hospital. Francis has long undergone regular sessions of physiotherapy to help with the sciatica nerve pain.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

