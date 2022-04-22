Birthday Club
Owensboro Street Department asking for locations of potholes

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Street Department is declaring “War on Potholes” to help repair streets damaged by winter weather.

During next week, officials ask the public to report locations of potholes to City Action at 270-687-4444.

You can also email them at cityaction@owensboro.org, or on the OnlyOwensboro app.

They ask you to be as specific as possible on the locations of the potholes, referencing a street address or an intersection.

City crews will repair potholes from May 2 through May 13.

Officials say they will pass the location of potholes on state or county roads to the proper officials.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

