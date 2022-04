OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Owensboro Municipal Utilities are warning customers of a scam.

They say scammers are continuing to target utility customers.

Officials say they tell customers that OMU plans to replace their electricity at a cost to them.

They say this is a scam.

You are asked to call 270-926-3200 if you have any questions.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.