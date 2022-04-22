Birthday Club
Officers spend time at Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center for First Responder Day

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - April is Autism Awareness/Acceptance month and the Evansville Police Department is interacting with kids.

Police were invited to Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center for First Responder Day, alongside Ohio Township Fire Department.

During this time, the kids were able to climb through a police car, and try on tactical vests and helmets.

Officials say the kids could also ask them questions.

They say it was a great experience.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

