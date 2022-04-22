Officers spend time at Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center for First Responder Day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - April is Autism Awareness/Acceptance month and the Evansville Police Department is interacting with kids.

Police were invited to Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center for First Responder Day, alongside Ohio Township Fire Department.

During this time, the kids were able to climb through a police car, and try on tactical vests and helmets.

Officials say the kids could also ask them questions.

They say it was a great experience.

