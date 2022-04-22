Birthday Club
Monster Jam at the Ford Center this weekend

Monster Jam at the Ford Center this weekend
By Jessica Costello
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An action-packed, family-friendly motorsport experience is in Evansville this weekend.

Monster Jam 2022 is at the Ford Center.

Tickets are still available on ticketmaster.com.

The Monster Jam pit party will be held on both Saturday and Sunday.

At that pit party, fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their drivers and their crews, take pictures and even enjoy some family-friendly fun.

That will be the only close-up access you can get to the trucks and learn how they’re built to stand up to this competition.

Event officials say fans this year will see highflying stunts, head-to-head battles for the event championship, and limits being pushed in fierce competitions.

This is Monster Jam’s 30th anniversary.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

