‘Mighty Mason’ dies at 6 years old

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Mt. Vernon boy we told you about last summer, known as “Mighty Mason,” has died after fighting a rare form of cancer.

Mason Lee Mileham was diagnosed in 2019 with stage 4 high risk Neuroblastoma.

His mother shared in a post on Facebook this week, “If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever.”

Mason was just six years old.

The Mileham family had the support of the community during Mason’s fight.

There were several benefits and raffles held over the years.

[Previous story: Mt. Vernon community supports boy through rare cancer struggle]

Mason loved sports, and had several adventures in his short life, including spending time with the Indianapolis Colts.

Thursday, the team shared photos of Mason with the mascot “Blue.” It said, “We’re going to miss this smile.”

