Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Man charged in killing of woman stabbed 55 times, found in duffle bag

David Bonola, 44, was arrested on multiple charges, including second-degree murder, in...
David Bonola, 44, was arrested on multiple charges, including second-degree murder, in connection with the death of Orsolya Gaal, 51.(Spectrum News NY1 via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - A handyman has been charged with murder in the death of a woman found stuffed in a duffel bag in a New York park.

David Bonola, 44, was arrested Thursday on multiple charges, including second-degree murder, in connection with the death of Orsolya Gaal, 51.

Investigators say Bonola was a former handyman who worked for Gaal at her home in Forest Hills.

They also say the pair were having an intimate affair.

Gaal was stabbed 55 times. Police say Bonola stuffed her body into her son’s hockey bag before disposing of it in a nearby park.

“Mr. Bonola is a handyman who was employed by Mrs. Gaal. They have been having an intimate affair for approximately two years,” said NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig in a news conference. “He is either let in voluntarily or he uses a key he has knowledge about hidden in the barbecue. A heated argument ensues between the two in the basement. A knife is brandished, a violent struggle ensues, resulting in our victim being stabbed ruthlessly and brutally in excess of 55 times, causing her demise.”

NYPD detectives say Bonola confessed to the crime after he was arrested early Thursday morning. Detectives were canvassing the area of the crime scene Wednesday night when they observed Bonola, who appeared to be injured.

Investigators say his hand was heavily bandaged because of the cuts he suffered in the attack.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honda Accord
Car bought at Evansville dealership turns out to be stolen from New York
Stephanie Seabeck
Woman found guilty for meth dealing charges in Posey Co.
Officials with the University of Evansville announced their new athletic director Dr. Kenneth...
‘We’ve drafted a winner’: UE names new athletic director
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent to a working structure fire...
Person flown to Louisville hospital with injuries from Evansville fire
CenterPoint CEO receives $37.8M retention award
CenterPoint CEO receives $37.8M retention award

Latest News

Roxanne Record and Kadjah Record
Grandmother, mother charged in 4-year-old’s fatal alcohol poisoning, police say
Alla Prohonenko, 53, touches a photo of her father Volodymyr Prohonenko during his funeral in...
Possible mass graves near Mariupol as Russia attacks in Ukraine’s east
FILE - This frame grab image from video, shows a Taliban fighter standing guard outside the...
Death toll in Afghan mosque, school bombing rises to 33, Taliban say
‘Mighty Mason’ dies at 6 years old
WFIE Henderson Co.
Court officials name new Henderson Circuit Court Clerk