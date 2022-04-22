Birthday Club
Man accused of killing Wayne Co. deputy to be sentenced

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The man accused of killing a Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy is scheduled to be sentenced this morning.

Ray Tate pled guilty to Deputy Sean Riley’s murder.

He previously faced 36 charges stemming from an incident that stretched from Indiana, Illinois and Missouri.

We are told all other charges against Tate were dismissed as part of his plea deal.

That sentencing is set for 9 Friday morning.

The recommended sentence in this case ranges from 45 years to life in prison.

This also comes after officials say Tate tried to escape from jail earlier this month.

