Howell Wetlands holds free event to commemorate Earth Day

By Kenny Perkins
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Howell Wetlands hosted an Earth Day celebration on Friday.

The free event included educational activities, guided hikes, animal encounters and even special community guests.

Howell Wetlands is the largest urban wetlands in Indiana, one of only five urban wetlands parks in the state. It also has 35-acres of marshland, bald cypress slough, oxbow lake, lowland hardwood forest and upland meadow.

The event will also run Saturday at 1400 South Tekoppel Avenue in Evansville from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

