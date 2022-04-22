Henderson Tri-Fest set to return this weekend
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Tri-Fest returns this year in downtown Henderson, starting on Friday.
Organized by the Henderson Breakfast Lions Club, it’s an annual fundraiser for many local non-profits.
There will be food vendors and carnival rides.
According to their website, live music will be performed by a few different artists throughout the weekend.
There will also be fireworks on the riverfront Friday night at 9 p.m.
