Henderson Tri-Fest set to return this weekend

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Tri-Fest returns this year in downtown Henderson, starting on Friday.

Organized by the Henderson Breakfast Lions Club, it’s an annual fundraiser for many local non-profits.

There will be food vendors and carnival rides.

According to their website, live music will be performed by a few different artists throughout the weekend.

There will also be fireworks on the riverfront Friday night at 9 p.m.

