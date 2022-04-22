Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Greenville home destroyed by fire

Fire on Jagoe St. in Greenville
Fire on Jagoe St. in Greenville(Greenville Fire Department)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A home in Greenville was destroyed by fire Friday morning.

Fire officials say several agencies were called to the home in the 500 block of Jagoe Street.

They say heavy fire was showing when they arrived.

Crews were on scene for two hours.

Officials say one firefighter was checked out by EMS because of heat exposure, but was released after evaluation.

Nobody else was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honda Accord
Car bought at Evansville dealership turns out to be stolen from New York
Stephanie Seabeck
Woman found guilty for meth dealing charges in Posey Co.
Teen identified after accidental shooting in Evansville
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent to a working structure fire...
Person flown to Louisville hospital with injuries from Evansville fire
Officials with the University of Evansville announced their new athletic director Dr. Kenneth...
‘We’ve drafted a winner’: UE names new athletic director

Latest News

New fundraiser hosted by Aurora and ECHO Housing
Aurora and ECHO Housing join to host new fundraising experience
Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers.
Robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun, police say
Ray Tate leaves after sentencing
Ray Tate leaves after sentencing
Ray Tate leaves after sentencing
Ray Tate sentenced for murder of Deputy Sean Riley