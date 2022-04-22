Greenville home destroyed by fire

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A home in Greenville was destroyed by fire Friday morning.

Fire officials say several agencies were called to the home in the 500 block of Jagoe Street.

They say heavy fire was showing when they arrived.

Crews were on scene for two hours.

Officials say one firefighter was checked out by EMS because of heat exposure, but was released after evaluation.

Nobody else was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

