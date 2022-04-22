Birthday Club
Gov. Beshear signs bill potentially allowing students access to days off for mental health

Newscast recording
By Monica Watkins and Brady Williams
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - With the signing of House Bill 44, Kentucky students could have access to mental health-related days off.

The bill was signed into law on Wednesday.

They say the new law will allow public schools to provide children with excused absences for reasons involving their mental health or behavior.

River Valley Behavioral Health children’s therapist Laura Day says, days like this are going to be important for the overall health of kids, and could even be used specifically for treatment appointments.

She says she hopes this will allow kids to be more open to seeking help, as unexcused absences can leave kids discouraged.

Day says that it’s also important for parents and adults in the community to understand that kids need this, even if you feel you didn’t when you were that age.

“Yeah you did. That’s what I would say. Deep down everyone knows that. Everyone needs mental health time,” Day says.

14 News has reached out to several Kentucky schools, but with the bill being signed so recently, they haven’t had time to create a plan for how to implement these days just yet.

We’ll update you as schools adjust their attendance policies in the coming months.

