Friday Sunrise Headlines

Friday Sunrise Headlines 4/22
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(WFIE) - A house fire is under investigation in Evansville. Officials say a man was taken to the hospital. We’ll be checking in on his condition with fire officials later this morning.

The man accused of killing a Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy is scheduled to be sentenced this morning. The recommended sentence ranges from 45 years to life in prison.

New details were released in the shooting and killing of a Minnesota family. Police have identified the man they say is responsible.

Are you ready for an action-packed, family-friendly motorsport experience this weekend? Monster Jam 2022 is coming to the Ford Center!

[Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.]

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

