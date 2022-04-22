Dispatch: Crews respond to Evansville house fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent to a working structure fire on Thursday night.

Dispatch says the fire broke out on the 400 block of East Franklin Street.

Officials also say the call originally came in around 9:09 p.m.

Dispatch tells 14 News that additional ambulance and police have been requested to the area.

