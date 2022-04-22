Dispatch: Crews respond to Evansville house fire
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent to a working structure fire on Thursday night.
Dispatch says the fire broke out on the 400 block of East Franklin Street.
Officials also say the call originally came in around 9:09 p.m.
Dispatch tells 14 News that additional ambulance and police have been requested to the area.
We have a crew on the way to the scene.
This is a developing story.
We will update this article once more information is available.
Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.