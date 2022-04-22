Birthday Club
Dispatch: Crews respond to Evansville house fire

Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent to a working structure fire...
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent to a working structure fire on the 400 block of East Franklin Street on Thursday night.(WFIE)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent to a working structure fire on Thursday night.

Dispatch says the fire broke out on the 400 block of East Franklin Street.

Officials also say the call originally came in around 9:09 p.m.

Dispatch tells 14 News that additional ambulance and police have been requested to the area.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story.

We will update this article once more information is available.

