EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 7:00 a.m. Early clouds with a slight chance of showers then becoming mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer as high temps surge into the upper 70s to 80-degrees. Tonight, mostly clear, and mild as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Saturday, mostly sunny and unseasonably warm as high temps sneak into the lower 80s. Saturday night, mostly clear and mild as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Sunday, partly sunny with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. High temps in the upper 70s to 80-degrees behind southerly winds. The severe weather threat is low with the marginal risk for severe thunderstorms setting up west of Interstate 57.

