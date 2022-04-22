Birthday Club
Court officials name new Henderson Circuit Court Clerk

WFIE Henderson Co.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials announced that Mr. Clyde Gregory Sutton was appointed to serve as Henderson Circuit Court Clerk.

They say Sutton is a licensed attorney who most recently served as the Assistant Commonwealth Attorney.

According to a press release, he previously served as Circuit Court Clerk from March 2016 through November 2016.

Mr. Sutton was administered the oath of the office in a private ceremony on Thursday and began his official duties on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

