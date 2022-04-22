Court officials name new Henderson Circuit Court Clerk
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials announced that Mr. Clyde Gregory Sutton was appointed to serve as Henderson Circuit Court Clerk.
They say Sutton is a licensed attorney who most recently served as the Assistant Commonwealth Attorney.
According to a press release, he previously served as Circuit Court Clerk from March 2016 through November 2016.
Mr. Sutton was administered the oath of the office in a private ceremony on Thursday and began his official duties on Friday.
