Court officials name new Henderson Circuit Court Clerk

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials announced that Mr. Clyde Gregory Sutton was appointed to serve as Henderson Circuit Court Clerk.

They say Sutton is a licensed attorney who most recently served as the Assistant Commonwealth Attorney.

According to a press release, he previously served as Circuit Court Clerk from March 2016 through November 2016.

Mr. Sutton was administered the oath of the office in a private ceremony on Thursday and began his official duties on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.