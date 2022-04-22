Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Couple starts house fire, dies in fractal burning incident, authorities say

Police say two people found dead in a fire appear to be the victims of a tragic accident in Wisconsin. (Source: WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROZELLVILLE, Wis. (WSAW/Gray News) - Authorities in Wisconsin are investigating a deadly fire where two people died in what looks to have been a tragic accident earlier this month.

Marathon County Deputy Chad Billeb said Tanya Rodriguez, 44, and James Carolfi, 52, died as the result of electrocution while fractal burning.

Fire crews were originally called to the couple’s home on April 6 for reports of a fire and their bodies were found in the garage, according to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputy Billeb said evidence at the scene showed the two were in the process of fractal burning.

WSAW reports fractal burning, also called Lichtenberg, is a process that creates designs on wood using high-voltage electricity and a conductive solution. The patterns and design look like lightning strikes.

Deputy Billeb said the fractal burning practice is sometimes done by using high voltage from a microwave. It is popular on social media, but extremely dangerous.

Copyright 2022 WSAW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honda Accord
Car bought at Evansville dealership turns out to be stolen from New York
Teen identified after accidental shooting in Evansville
Teen identified after accidental shooting in Evansville
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent to a working structure fire...
Person flown to Louisville hospital with injuries from Evansville fire
Stephanie Seabeck
Woman found guilty for meth dealing charges in Posey Co.
Ruling removes family court Judge Julie Gordon

Latest News

The tipoff was pushed back a half-hour while police investigated the situation.
Heat-Hawks game delayed by suspicious package outside arena
Kaitlyn Piper.
Woman involved in deadly Muhlenberg Co. crash facing murder charge
Police said at least four people were injured in a shooting Friday in Washington, D.C.
Police say at least 4 shot, ‘active threat’ in northwest DC
Victoria National owners exploring to leave agreement as host site for Korn Ferry Tour...
Victoria National owners exploring to leave agreement as host site for Korn Ferry Tour Championship
Volunteers repair playground at Newburgh park
Volunteers repair playground at Newburgh park