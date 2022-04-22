Birthday Club
Clyde Gregory Sutton named new Henderson Co. Circuit Court Clerk

By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County has a new Circuit Court Clerk.

Clyde Gregory Sutton was appointed by the Chief Circuit judge Karen Wilson.

Sutton previously served as Circuit court clerk in 2016 before becoming the Assistant Commonwealth Attorney.

He has also served on the city commission and was the managing director for the Department of Public Advocacy.

“Its’ great to be back here, great employees here. We provide an awesome service for the community and the court system,” Sutton says. “I’m looking forward to serving in this position for some time, this is a great community and we have good people here.”

Sutton replaces Herb McKee who resigned last month and had the job for six years.

Teen identified after accidental shooting in Evansville
Gov. Beshear signs bill potentially allowing students access to days off for mental health
Ray Tate sentenced for murder of Deputy Sean Riley
Gov. Beshear signs bill potentially allowing students access to days off for mental health
Tri-State event offers helpful resources to veterans
