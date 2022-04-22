Aurora and ECHO Housing join to host new fundraising experience

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new fundraising experience is coming to Evansville.

Aurora and ECHO housing are pairing up to host what they are calling, the first of it’s kind event.

The River City Wiffle ball Classic will raise money for both non-profits and officials say their goal is to “strike out homelessness” in the city.

The wiffle ball classic will be held on August 13 and team entry frees are $500.

The event will be a double elimination tournament limited to 48 teams, so Chris Metz with ECHO Housing says if you have a dream of hitting a home run at Bosse, this is your chance.

“Get somebody to sponsor a team for you,” Metz says. “We would love to have you participate because all of our proceeds helps ensure that every individual, every family experiencing homelessness has an opportunity to get into a safe and decent home.”

Metz also says players must be at least 16-years-old, but says there will be plenty of fun activities for the whole family, including a family pass to the Deaconess Aquatic Center, bounce houses and even Hadi Shrine clowns.

According to a social media post, those who are interested can now register their team of five at the River City Wiffle Ball website.

