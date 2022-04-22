Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Aurora and ECHO Housing join to host new fundraising experience

New fundraiser hosted by Aurora and ECHO Housing
New fundraiser hosted by Aurora and ECHO Housing(14 News)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new fundraising experience is coming to Evansville.

Aurora and ECHO housing are pairing up to host what they are calling, the first of it’s kind event.

The River City Wiffle ball Classic will raise money for both non-profits and officials say their goal is to “strike out homelessness” in the city.

The wiffle ball classic will be held on August 13 and team entry frees are $500.

The event will be a double elimination tournament limited to 48 teams, so Chris Metz with ECHO Housing says if you have a dream of hitting a home run at Bosse, this is your chance.

“Get somebody to sponsor a team for you,” Metz says. “We would love to have you participate because all of our proceeds helps ensure that every individual, every family experiencing homelessness has an opportunity to get into a safe and decent home.”

Metz also says players must be at least 16-years-old, but says there will be plenty of fun activities for the whole family, including a family pass to the Deaconess Aquatic Center, bounce houses and even Hadi Shrine clowns.

According to a social media post, those who are interested can now register their team of five at the River City Wiffle Ball website.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honda Accord
Car bought at Evansville dealership turns out to be stolen from New York
Stephanie Seabeck
Woman found guilty for meth dealing charges in Posey Co.
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent to a working structure fire...
Person flown to Louisville hospital with injuries from Evansville fire
Officials with the University of Evansville announced their new athletic director Dr. Kenneth...
‘We’ve drafted a winner’: UE names new athletic director
CenterPoint CEO receives $37.8M retention award
CenterPoint CEO receives $37.8M retention award

Latest News

Anyone with information is to contact the Houston Crime Stoppers.
Robber caught by surprise when potential victim also pulls out gun, police say
Ray Tate leaves after sentencing
Ray Tate leaves after sentencing
Ray Tate leaves after sentencing
Ray Tate sentenced for murder of Deputy Sean Riley
Man accused of killing Wayne Co. deputy to be sentenced.
Man accused of killing Wayne Co. deputy to be sentenced