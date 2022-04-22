Birthday Club
Area parks picked for upgrades with part of $4.2 million from Ky.

(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Beshear has announced 41 projects that will upgrade parks across Kentucky.

He says the commonwealth recognizes the mental and physical health benefits of time spent outside.

More than $4.2 million from the federally funded Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) will be used for the projects.

They include a variety of outdoor, health-related improvements, including the renovation or replacement of playground equipment, construction of walking and biking paths and bringing recreational facilities into compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility guidelines.

“Making sure our parks and recreation spaces are open and accessible to all Kentuckians is important to every Kentucky community and a priority for my administration,” said Gov. Beshear. “Providing safe spaces for all our families to exercise and gather is a critical part of building a better Kentucky.”

The projects include the following in our area:

Beaver Dam The City of Beaver Dam will use $88,084 to repave Beaver Dam City Park’s parking areas and drives. The project also includes laying new pavement for a second parking area and striping approximately 393 parking spaces with two ADA-accessible parking stalls.

Dawson Springs The City of Dawson Springs will use $100,000 to remove old playground equipment at Dawson Springs City Park and replace it with new ADA-accessible playground equipment. They will also updated the T-ball field.

Henderson The City of Henderson will use $200,000 to construct and improve baseball fields and pedestrian walkways at the Airline Road Sports Complex.

Hancock County The Hancock County Fiscal Court will use $200,000 to construct a splash pad and improve areas in Vastwood Park. The project will also include a variety of accessible water play features and a UV disinfection system.

Henderson County The Henderson County Fiscal Court will use $200,000 to construct two ADA-accessible restroom facilities at Sandy Lee Watkins Park.

McLean County The McLean County Fiscal Court will use $177,900 to install ADA-accessible playground equipment as well as new sewer lines and a lift station at Myer Creek Park.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

