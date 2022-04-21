Woman found guilty for meth dealing charges in Posey Co.

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Posey County woman has been found guilty of conspiracy to deal methamphetamine.

According to the Posey County Prosecutor’s Office, 33-year-old Stephanie Seabeck was convicted after a two-day trial.

Officials say she was arrested by the Posey County Drug Task Force in “Operation Lockdown” in 2021, along with 15 others on drug-related offenses.

Seabeck is scheduled to be sentenced on June 1.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.