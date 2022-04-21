Birthday Club
Woman found guilty for meth dealing charges in Posey Co.

Woman found guilty for meth dealing charges in Posey Co.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Posey County woman has been found guilty of conspiracy to deal methamphetamine.

According to the Posey County Prosecutor’s Office, 33-year-old Stephanie Seabeck was convicted after a two-day trial.

Officials say she was arrested by the Posey County Drug Task Force in “Operation Lockdown” in 2021, along with 15 others on drug-related offenses.

Seabeck is scheduled to be sentenced on June 1.

