Warrick Humane Society hosting low cost vaccine clinic

(KOLD)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick Humane Society officials say they received a grant from Walmart Giving to host a Low-Cost Vaccination Clinic.

It’s open to the public on Tuesday, May 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration starts at 10 a.m. 

Officials say the clinic is first come, first serve and is for domesticated cats and dogs only.

Pricing for services:

Rabies - $15

DA2PP - $15

Bordetella - $15

Heartworm Test - $20

FVRCP - $15

FeLV/FIV test - $25

Microchip - $20

Flea Treatment - $10-$20

De-wormer - $5-$15

