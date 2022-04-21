Warrick Humane Society hosting low cost vaccine clinic
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick Humane Society officials say they received a grant from Walmart Giving to host a Low-Cost Vaccination Clinic.
It’s open to the public on Tuesday, May 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration starts at 10 a.m.
Officials say the clinic is first come, first serve and is for domesticated cats and dogs only.
Pricing for services:
Rabies - $15
DA2PP - $15
Bordetella - $15
Heartworm Test - $20
FVRCP - $15
FeLV/FIV test - $25
Microchip - $20
Flea Treatment - $10-$20
De-wormer - $5-$15
