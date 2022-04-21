USI holding 5 graduation ceremonies for spring Class of 2022

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana will hold five Spring Commencement Ceremonies over two days, Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7, in the Screaming Eagles Arena on campus to recognize students from the Class of 2022.

1,693 students are eligible to participate. They’ll join more than 48,000 USI alumni across Indiana, the United States, and the world.

Friday, May 6

Graduate Studies – 6 p.m.

Justin Groenert M’16 is the speaker for the Graduate Ceremony. Groenert, who earned his master’s degree in public administration from USI, is currently the Vice President of Public Policy for the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

At the Graduate Ceremony, honorary Doctor of Laws degrees will be presented to William (Bill) C. Stone and Mary R. (O’Daniel) Stone who announced their support in 2018 of the Stone Family Center for Health Sciences, a partnership between the University of Southern Indiana, University of Evansville and Indiana University. In 2021, the couple announced a $34.2 million gift to establish the Mary O’Daniel Stone and Bill Stone Center for Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at IU School of Medicine – Evansville.

An honorary Doctor of Laws degree will also be presented to Dr. Nadine A. Coudret, Dean Emerita of the USI College of Nursing and Health Professions, for her foundational role in establishing USI’s nursing and health professions degree programs and her service as a faculty member, administrator and leader in improving the healthcare of the state and region.

Saturday, May 7

College of Nursing and Health Professions – 9 a.m.

Dr. Ronald S. Rochon, USI’s fourth President, will deliver the 2022 College of Nursing and Health Professions Commencement Address. During his first four years as President, Rochon successfully secured over $124 million in state funding for capital projects and operations from his first two biennial budget presentations to the Indiana Legislature. Under his leadership, the University has implemented its third Strategic Plan: Accelerating Impact – which includes goals for improving student success, fostering impactful engagement, elevating the visibility and reputation of the University and strengthening its financial viability, all of which he plans to achieve through collaborative community, regional, state, national and global initiatives.

Pott College of Science, Engineering, and Education - Noon

The Commencement speaker for Pott College of Science, Engineering, and Education will be Dr. Kester A. Phillips ‘02. Phillips earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from USI and currently serves as the Medical Director of Neuro-Oncology at the Ivy Center for Advanced Brain Tumor Treatment and Swedish Neuroscience Institute, Seattle, Washington.

College of Liberal Arts – 3 p.m.

The speaker for the College of Liberal Arts Commencement Ceremony is James W. Beck ‘92. Beck is the Global Vice President of Corporate Communications for Alcoa Corporation, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He earned his bachelor’s degree in communications from USI and was a former editor of The Shield, USI’s student newspaper.

Anna M. Ardelean ‘22 will receive the President’s Medal, the highest honor the University presents to a graduate. Ardelean, a native of Mooresville, Indiana, and a first-generation college student, is graduating magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in political science, and has served as a passionate ambassador for diversity, equity and inclusion at the University and beyond.

Romain College of Business – 6 p.m.

Janet Heldt Baas ‘86 will deliver the 2022 Romain College of Business Commencement Address. She earned a bachelor’s degree in management from USI. Bass retired in May 2020, completing her career as Senior Vice President and Foundation President for Old National Bank and was also named as the company’s “Volunteer of the Year” across five states at her retirement for her commitment to community and servant leadership.

All ceremonies will be held in-person. Tickets will be required for guests . A livestream of each ceremony will be available at USI.edu/watch-commencement.

Those planning to attend in person are strongly advised to review the Screaming Eagles Arena Prohibited Items and Security Policy at USI.edu/arena-security.

Follow the ceremonies on social media with the hashtag #USIGrad on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.