UK basketball coach John Calipari makes stop in Dawson Springs

University of Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari and some members of his team paid a...
University of Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari and some members of his team paid a visit to Dawson Springs on Thursday.(Facebook: Dawson Springs Independent School System)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - University of Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari and some members of his team paid a visit to Dawson Springs on Thursday.

The Dawson Springs Independent School System posted a picture on Facebook of Calipari and UK forward Oscar Tshiebwe speaking in front of students and faculty.

Calipari has previously visited Hopkins County in recent months to assist with storm relief efforts in the aftermath of the Dec. 10 tornadoes.

