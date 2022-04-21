Birthday Club
UE names new athletic director

Dr. Kenneth "Ziggy" Siegfried.
Dr. Kenneth "Ziggy" Siegfried.(University of Evansville)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the University of Evansville announced their new athletic director as Dr. Kenneth “Ziggy” Siegfried.

Officials say Siegfried joins UE from California State University Bakersfield (CSUB) where he has served as the Director of Athletics and Associate Vice President for Student Affairs since August of 2015.

In his role at CSUB, officials say Siegfried successfully led an athletic program that is comprised of 16 varsity sports programs with over 300 student-athletes and 90 employees.

According to a press release, one of the highlights of his tenure at CSUB was when he succeeded in securing an invitation for CSUB to join the Big West Conference.

Siegfried will officially be introduced today at a 2:00 p.m. press conference inside Meeks Family Fieldhouse.

You can read more about Dr. Siegfried here.

