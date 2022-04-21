Traffic Alert: Paving set for S.R. 64, east of already ongoing construction

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation says there will be lane restrictions for State Road 64 for paving operations.

Beginning on or around Tuesday, April 26, contractors will restrict S.R. 64 to one lane while crews mill and pave from the east side of Francisco to the intersection of S.R. 57 in Oakland City.

This operation is included in the reconstruction of S.R. 64 already under way in Francisco.

Workers will mill down the top layer of pavement and replace it with new asphalt.

During this project traffic will be controlled by flagging operations.

The restriction will include a lane width of 12-feet. Wider loads should seek an alternate route using the nearest numbered state, U.S. or Interstate Routes.

This phase of the project is expected to last until the end of June, depending upon weather conditions.

