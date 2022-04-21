Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Traffic Alert: Paving set for S.R. 64, east of already ongoing construction

WFIE Traffic Alert
WFIE Traffic Alert(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation says there will be lane restrictions for State Road 64 for paving operations.

Beginning on or around Tuesday, April 26, contractors will restrict S.R. 64 to one lane while crews mill and pave from the east side of Francisco to the intersection of S.R. 57 in Oakland City.

This operation is included in the reconstruction of S.R. 64 already under way in Francisco.

Workers will mill down the top layer of pavement and replace it with new asphalt.

During this project traffic will be controlled by flagging operations.

The restriction will include a lane width of 12-feet. Wider loads should seek an alternate route using the nearest numbered state, U.S. or Interstate Routes.

This phase of the project is expected to last until the end of June, depending upon weather conditions.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Teen dies after accidental shooting in Evansville
Owensboro family out thousands of dollars after contractor fails to finish job
Owensboro family out thousands of dollars after contractor fails to finish job
WFIE Vanderburgh Co.
New hotels boost Evansville businesses
Patrick Smithhart
Gibson Co. man sentenced in child molestation case
Indiana State Police said the body of a young boy who was found dead in the woods in eastern...
ISP: Body of young boy found dead in Southern Indiana was inside suitcase

Latest News

Stephanie Seabeck
Woman found guilty for meth dealing charges in Posey Co.
Woman found guilty for meth dealing charges in Posey Co.
Woman found guilty for meth dealing charges in Posey Co.
Millions in trail grants awarded, Jasper getting $2 million cut
Millions in trail grants awarded, Jasper getting $2 million cut
Nurses help parents with car seat checks in Evansville
Nurses help parents with car seat checks in Evansville