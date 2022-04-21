Birthday Club
Thursday Sunrise Headlines

Thursday Sunrise Headlines 4/21
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(WFIE) - We could learn the name of a motorcyclist today that was killed in a wreck in Owensboro. Police say it happened in Owensboro on West Ninth Street.

People and businesses helping Russia are being slapped with new sanctions. This includes banks and virtual currency mines.

Don’t get used to masking freedoms quite yet. The Justice Department has filed an appeal for a federal judge’s ruling on masks on planes, trains and public transit. As this case is being argued, we have how this will affect you when you head to the airport.

Some Owensboro Veterans were on the Honor Flight to Washington this week. Now, the tradition is returning for Southern Indiana veterans too. It is a big deal for them after COVID canceled the flights the last several years.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

