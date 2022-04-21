Sunshine and 80s on the way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Early clouds and rainfall kept temps in the lower 60s for much of Thursday. Clouds will move out on Thursday night and allow sunny skies on Friday. Southerly winds will drive temps into the upper 70s to around 80 on Friday. Warm and humid air will continue to stream into the Ohio Valley through the weekend. Highs on Saturday will crack the lower 80s, and Sunday will also be warm, with highs around 80-82. Clouds will increase on Sunday and a few scattered showers and storms will develop late in the day. Showers and thunderstorms likely on Monday as temps crash back down into the middle 60s. Rain should end by Tuesday morning, but temps will remain in the 60s through Wednesday.

