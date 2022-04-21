Sheriff’s office warns about scam in Hancock Co.

HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a possible scam.

Deputies say someone got a phone call from what appeared to be “Kenergy.”

They say in those calls an electric shut-off was threatened, saying the account was delinquent.

Deputies say that ended up not being the case, saying this appears to be a credit card scam.

Deputies say if you get a call like this, hang up and call Kenergy Direct.

They also warn to never give out credit card information over the phone unless you’re absolutely sure who you’re talking to.

