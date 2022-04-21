Birthday Club
Sheriff’s office warns about scam in Hancock Co.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a possible scam.

Deputies say someone got a phone call from what appeared to be “Kenergy.”

They say in those calls an electric shut-off was threatened, saying the account was delinquent.

Deputies say that ended up not being the case, saying this appears to be a credit card scam.

Deputies say if you get a call like this, hang up and call Kenergy Direct.

They also warn to never give out credit card information over the phone unless you’re absolutely sure who you’re talking to.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

