Providence man facing drug trafficking charges

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WFIE) - Law enforcement in Webster County says police arrested a 69-year-old man who officers described as a “career criminal” on Wednesday morning.

Providence Police Chief Todd Jones says he pulled over Overton Posey Jackson for driving through a stop sign at the corner of Barrett and Union Streets.

The police chief says they found a large knife in Jackson’s pocket and a baggie of suspected methamphetamine.

He was arrested and taken to the Webster County Jail, charged with trafficking in a controlled substance.

Chief Jones says Posey has a criminal record going back to the 1990s.

