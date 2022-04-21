Birthday Club
Providence man facing drug trafficking charges

Overton Posey Jackson
Overton Posey Jackson(Source: Webster County Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WFIE) - Law enforcement in Webster County says police arrested a 69-year-old man who officers described as a “career criminal” on Wednesday morning.

Providence Police Chief Todd Jones says he pulled over Overton Posey Jackson for driving through a stop sign at the corner of Barrett and Union Streets.

The police chief says they found a large knife in Jackson’s pocket and a baggie of suspected methamphetamine.

He was arrested and taken to the Webster County Jail, charged with trafficking in a controlled substance.

Chief Jones says Posey has a criminal record going back to the 1990s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Tri-State schools addressing pandemic learning loss
Tri-State runner participates in Boston Marathon in memory of late brother
Tri-State schools addressing pandemic learning loss
Crisis counseling available to Kentucky tornado survivors
